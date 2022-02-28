CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales men and women's basketball teams found out where they will be dancing later this weeks as the NCAA Division III brackets were announced this afternoon during an online selection show.
Head coach Fred Richter's team captured the MAC Freedom women's title and will take a 20-game winning streak to Boston will they will face SUNY-Cortland on Friday in a first round game hosted by Tufts University. The Red Dragons (21-5) were the runner-up in the SUNYAC Tournament.
Having lost in the MAC Freedom tournament semifinals, the men's team was awarded one of the 12 at-large bids to the postseason. They will travel to Ashland, Va. and take on Babson College (18-7) on Friday in a first round game hosted by Randolph-Macon. The Beavers also lost in the semifinal round of their conference tournament.