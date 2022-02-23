CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The MAC Freedom tournament tipping off in Center Valley, both DeSales teams hosting as the top-seed in their brackets.
On the men's side, the Bulldogs steam rolling their opponents from north, a 104-45 win over King's College. Despite the high score, only two Bulldogs scored in double-digits.
Timmy Edwards and Jordan Holmqvist, the lone double-digit scorers. Edwards led the team with 18 points, Holmqvist finished with 11. DeSales will host Lycoming in the semifinals on Friday.
In the women's game, the Lady Bulldogs doing much of the same in a 93-42 win over Del Val.
Averi Jordan had her way offensively against the Aggies, finishing with a game high and career high, 38 points. At one point in the contest, the Bulldogs held a 63-19 advantage.
DeSales will host Misericordia on Friday night in the semifinals.