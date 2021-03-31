CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - More local athletes honored by the Mid Atlantic Conference, the DeSales men's basketball team cleaning up the awards on the Freedom side.
The Bulldogs came up short of their conference title aspirations after finishing the regular season 9-2, but they took home plenty of the postseason hardware.
Timmy Edwards earned Player of the Year honors and his teammate Keba Mitchell was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Edwards averaged just over 20 points-per-game while shooting right around 60 percent from the field. On the defensive end, Mitchell finished with 39 total defensive rebounds and 31 blocks.
Following their 9-2 record in an abbreviated season, Scott Coval was named the Freedom's Coach of the Year.