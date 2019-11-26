CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales and Moravian split a basketball doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Billera Hall. The Bulldogs won the women's contest 74-69 and the Greyhounds triumphed in the men's game, 81-68.
DeSales, who is the eighth-ranked team, was led by Averi Jordan who recorded a game-high 26 points in the victory. The Bulldogs are now 5-0 this season.
In the men's game, Moravian was led by C.J. Barnes who tallied 19 points in the non-conference win.
The doubleheader continued a tradition between the two local rivals of playing on the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving.