CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales picked up their fourth straight win on Wednesday night with a home win over Kings, 8-1.
The Bulldogs finding themselves in a 1-1 tie heading into the bottom half of the fifth inning. Gavin Zavorsky would break that tie with a RBI single down the third base line, giving the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Later in the sixth, the Bulldogs opening things up with a four-run inning, Robert Lamm driving in two of those runs with a double.
DeSales improves to 18-4 on the season, with a double header at home against Stevens on Saturday on deck.