CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales opened the shortened 2020-21 MAC men's basketball season on Thursday night with a big 99-55 win over Wilkes at Billera Hall.
Timmy Edwards led all scorers with 31 points for the Bulldogs. Keba Mitchell recorded 11 points for DSU.
DeSales went on an 18-2 scoring run in the first half to help build a big lead.
The two teams are set to face off again on Friday as part of the scheduling format for the MAC basketball season with home-and-home weekend series all season long.