CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales University hosted two MAC Freedom championship games last Saturday, only the women's team came out on top. The Bulldogs now shifting their focus to the NCAA tournament.
This Bulldogs team has suffered just one loss on the season, relying on their defense turning into quick offensive buckets for much of the teams success.
A pair of local products have been key contributors to the Bulldogs run, Mikaela Reese and Megan Bealer both from Souderton. Bealer, a senior, has been one of the top scorers on the team all season, leading the Bulldogs with 14 points per game.
Those are just two players that can force the issue on opposing teams. And forcing the issue in the opening round will be necessary.
Mitchell College is the Bulldogs opening round opponent, a program that has won nine straight games entering this contest, and averaged 87 points per game in conference play.
DeSales and Mitchell tip off their NCAA Tournament play on Friday night in Center Valley at 7PM.