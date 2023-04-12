BETHLEHEM, Pa. - DeSales and Moravian renewed their rivalry on the diamond on Wednesday. The Bulldogs headed back to Center Valley as the top dogs with the, 12-5 win.
The fourth inning was a big one for the Bulldogs, plating five runs in the inning to grab a, 5-0 lead. Carson Allison with one of those RBIs in the five-run rally for the Bulldogs.
Next two innings, the Greyhounds clawing back into this one. Fifth inning they'd get one run back, and in the sixth, Chris Pow would smack a two-run double to left. The deficit was cut down to two following one of three Pow hits.
The Greyhounds would tie things up, but the Bulldogs respond in a big way combining for seven runs between the seventh and eighth innings.
DeSales improves to 14-14 on the season, Moravian falls to 8-18.