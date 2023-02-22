CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball team begins their march toward a MAC Freedom title on Wednesday night. The Lady Bulldogs holding an impressive, 24-1 record into the the tournament.
Fred Richter's squad is a very experienced group with only one freshman that gets mixed into the rotation throughout the game.
Entering their conference semifinal with Arcadia, Richter isn't concerned about the moment being too big, or his squad overlooking their opponent. The Bulldogs just beat Arcadia by 49 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will look to advance to Saturday's final with a home win on Wednesday night.