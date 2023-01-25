CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales men's basketball team continues to roll through its conference schedule, remaining unbeaten in MAC Freedom play.
The Bulldogs getting it done on both sides of the court for Scott Coval, and not short on contributors either. This is a group that can score in bunches, and with a variety of players doing so.
For Coval, he enjoys the flexibility and versatility of his group to go out there each night and get the win. Even with the talent on the roster alone to seemingly get the job done, it's always a team effort for the Bulldogs.
They put their perfect conference record on the line at Kings on Thursday night.