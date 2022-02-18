CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball team is on the quite the winning streak coming down to the regular season finale.
The Lady Bulldogs have won 17 straight games, leading to earning the top spot in the upcoming MAC Freedom tournament.
One of the keys to their success during this run, taking it one game at a time. They clinched the top-seed early on in the season, but have maintained the same level of focus game after game.
The Bulldogs will hope to make it 18 in a row before heading into the playoffs.