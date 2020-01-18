CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball team posted a big 102-48 win over Delaware Valley at Billera Hall on Saturday afternoon. The victory was the second straight for the Bulldogs, who improved to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
DeSales featured a balanced attack on offense as six different Bulldogs finished in double figures for scoring. Isabel Caruso recorded a team-high 13 points. Four other players finished with 12 markers each.
The Bulldogs outscored Del Val 28-7 in the final quarter of play.
DeSales visits Stevens for its next game on Jan. 22.