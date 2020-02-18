CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales mens and women's basketball teams hosted Eastern Wednesday night with playoff implications on the line. The Lady Bulldogs locked up the top-seed, while the men fell into third.
First game between the mens teams, the Bulldogs stormed back from an early deficit to grab a one point lead, they'd take a 10 point lead into the half. Eastern would control the second half en route to their 80-71 win. Both teams are in the MAC Freedom tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and carried that all the way through, including an 11 point lead at the half. They would continue to roll in the second half, capturing the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament with their 81-58 win.