CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball team hosting Arcadia on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs cruising to victory with a 74-30 win.
The game got off to quite the start for the Bulldogs, opening up on a 30-4 run. Arcadia finding no rhythm early on or for much of the game, shooting just 21.2 percent.
The Bulldogs offensively were paced by Averi Jordan, who finished the game with 15 points.
After a 1-3 start to the season, the Bulldogs have now won three straight to get above .500, at 4-3. They head to Stevens for their next game.