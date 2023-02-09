CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales University playing a doubleheader on Wednesday night, hosting Delaware Valley College. The Bulldogs completing the sweep of the Rams.
In the mens contest, the Bulldogs knocked off the Rams, 63-51 to continue to improve on their impressive record.
Elijah Eberley and Christian Guldin each finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs in the win. Nate Ellis was close behind with 11 points. They improve to 19-4 on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs facing little resistance in their big time win over the Rams, 74-37. This is the 12th time this season that the Bulldogs held an opponent below 40 points.
Lindsey Welsh finished with a team-high 13 points in the win, Mikaela Reese close behind with 11. The Bulldogs improve to 21-1 on the season.