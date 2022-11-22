CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales and Moravian University renewing their rivalry on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were the top-dog at the end of the night, sweeping the two games.
In the men's game, the Bulldogs shook off a two-game skid with a resounding win over the Greyhounds, 96-52.
They wasted no time in this one, grabbing a 23-point lead before halftime hit. A big part of that, Jordan Holmqvist. The Moravian Academy product finished with a game-high 15 points. Holmqvist also making his mark in the teams 50 percent makes from three.
Women's game a much more closely contested matchup, but the Bulldogs used a fourth quarter run to get the win, 63-52.
The Bulldogs opened the game with a 13-2 run and closed on a 19-6 run to get past the Greyhounds. The Hounds grabbed a brief lead heading into the fourth. Mikayla Reese with a game-high 17 points in the win for the Bulldogs.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)