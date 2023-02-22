CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales men's and women's playing host as the top-seeds in their respective MAC Freedom tournaments. With a pair of wins, the Bulldogs would set up another doubleheader Saturday for the championships.
A closely contested game on the men's side as the Bulldogs edge past Stevens, 65-62.
Trailing heading into the second half, the Bulldogs wouldn't take the lead back from Stevens until there was five minutes left in the game. Nate Ellis putting his mark on this one leading all scorers while finding the open shooters.
In the late game, the Lady Bulldogs having handled Arcadia all season would have to hold on Wednesday night, 64-54.
The Bulldogs unable to ever truly pull away and put this game away early on. Down the stretch they would prove to be too much offensively en route to the win.
Saturday's championship doubleheader will see the men's program face Arcadia, while the women's program hosts Stevens.