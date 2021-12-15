CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales mens basketball team is off to their best start in program history at 10-0.
The Bulldogs have a true team style of play, with five scorers averaging at least nine points per game. This is a deep, and connected group, all playing for each other.
This is a group that understands the road will only get harder from here, with certain opponents on the schedule twice. They also have some of their toughest opponents ahead of them.
For now, it's about living and playing in the moment, taking it one game at a time.