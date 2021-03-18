CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales cruised to a 66-34 win over Delaware Valley at Billera Hall on Thursday night to win the 2021 MAC Freedom Women's Basketball Championship. It is the third straight MAC Freedom crown for the program.
Averi Jordan led the Bulldogs with a game-high 18 points as DSU pushed their lead to double digits in the first half. In the second half, the DeSales outscored Del Val 38-11 to run away with the title.
Jordan was named the game's MVP.
Mikaela Reese finished with 17 points for DSU.