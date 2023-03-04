CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales women saw their 12-game win streak and 27-win season come to an end with a 75-69 loss to Mary Washington in a Division 3 NCAA tournament game at Billera Hall.
The Eagles, runnerup in the Coast-to-Coast Conference to undefeated Christopher Newport, went on a 10-0 early in the second quarter to break open a tight game. The Bulldogs would cut the deficit to four points by halftime and eventually regain the lead in the third quarter.
However, the visitors used another 10-0 run spanning the late third quarter into the early fourth to widen the gap and, this time, DeSales could not answer. Abigail Rafferty led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Carpenter led all scorers with 23 points for Mary Washington.