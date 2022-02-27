CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball team continued a torrid run through the MAC Freedom with a 68-54 win over Stevens in the league championship game Sunday at Billera Hall.
It is the fourth straight title for the Bulldogs (21-3), who have not lost a game since late November. Megan Bealer led DeSales with 18 points, Mikaela Reese added 16 and Lindsey Welsh finished with 15.
Averi Jordan, who posted a double-double in all three of the Bulldogs tournament victories, was named the MVP.
DeSales will await their placement in the Division III NCAA Tournament field which will be announced on Monday afternoon.