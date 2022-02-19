CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women closed out the regular season in style with a 74-39 win over Lycoming at Billera Hall.
Averi Jordan scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs won their 17th straight game and 24th in a row at home. Lindsey Welsh added 18 points and Mikaela Reese score d16 and grabbed 13 rebounds.
DeSales (18-3, 15-0) will enter the MAC Freedom playoffs as the number one seed and will host a quarterfinal round game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Monday's Delaware Valley vs. FDU-Florham matchup in the 8/9 pairing.