ALLENTOWN - The undefeated DeSales women's basketball team continues to steamroll opponents with the latest being a 56-29 win over Misericordia on Saturday at Billera Hall.
The Bulldogs (9-0) scored 36 points in the second half to break open a close game. All five members of the starting lineup scored at least eight points, led by junior forward Abigail Rafferty who finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The number one defense in the nation, DeSales forced 26 turnovers and held their opponent to a season-low 29 points.
The Bulldogs are off until December 20 when they travel to Cabrini.