CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Ninth-ranked DeSales (26-1) will host a pod for the NCAA Women's Division 3 Basketball Tournament, it was announced during the selection show on Monday.
The Bulldogs will host Mitchell (18-9), the New England Collegiate Conference champions at 7 p.m. on Friday. Billera Hall will also be the venue for a 5:30 p.m. matchup between Commonwealth Coast Conference champ Roger Williams (25-3) and at-large selection Mary Washington (22-6).
The winners of the DeSales-Mitchell and Roger Williams-Mary Washington games will square off at 7 p.m. on Saturday to determine who will advance to the third round.
DeSales has won a program-record 41 consecutive home games and wrapped up another dominant campaign with their fifth consecutive MAC Freedom title to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA field.