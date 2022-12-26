CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Ten games in and still perfect, the DeSales women's team is getting ready for the Moravian Holiday tournament at the end of the week. Last Tuesday the Bulldogs knocked off Cabrini on the road by 18 to push their win streak to double figures as junior Abigail Rafferty exploded for 27 points.
DeSales are scheduled to face a pair of out-of-state foes in the Moravian University event in University of St. Joseph (CT) and City College of New York. Some variety is good at this time of year according to Fred Richter.
"St. Joe's of Connecticut has a winning record, 7-2, watched a little bit of film on them and they can score from a variety of areas," Richter said. "CCNY is coming off a tough year. They have a couple wins, last year they didn't have any. They brought some young ladies in and improved their team."
DeSales opens the Moravian Holiday Tournament on Friday against St. Joe's.