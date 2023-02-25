CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women rode a suffocating defense to a 59-36 win over Stevens in the MAC Freedom Championship game on Saturday afternoon in Billera Hall.
The Bulldogs held the visitors to just 27% shooting and forced 24 turnovers. Abigail Rafferty had 18 points and 14 rebounds as DeSales closed out their fifth straight conference title. Rafferty was named the tournament MVP.
In the nightcap, the DeSales men could not hold on to a narrow halftime lead in a 74-61 setback to Arcadia. Nas Johnson scored 23 points to lead the Knights and tournament MVP Jalen Watkins had 13 points and 12 rebounds as Arcadia placed four players in double figures. Christian Guldin led the Bulldogs with 16 points off the bench.