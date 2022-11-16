CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales men's and women's basketball teams playing host on Wednesday night. The Lady Bulldogs coming out on top, while the men's program failed to pull off the upset.
The Lady Bulldogs played host to Muhlenberg College in a Lehigh Valley rivalry tilt. The Bulldogs kept the Mules at bay during the second half, leading to a 58-49 win.
Megan Bealer finished with 11 points for the Bulldogs in the win, she played a role the Bulldogs third quarter run to help them pull away.
The nightcap, the men's program hosting No.9 Stockton, and falling just short, 73-70.
The Osprey's laid it on heavy from deep in the first half, knocking down seven three-pointers to build the first half lead. The Bulldogs would fight their way back to force overtime before coming up short.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)