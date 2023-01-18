CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball team continues to climb through the national rankings. The Bulldogs up to sixth in the latest poll from D3Hoops.com
The Lady Bulldogs currently remain undefeated on the season, sitting at 15-0 heading into their matchup with Stevens.
Wednesday nights showdown on the road between two unbeaten MAC Freedom teams a potential conference title game preview. This road contest for the Bulldogs the first of two regular season meetings.
For Fred Richter and his squad, these games are easy to get up for, testing themselves against the best of the best.