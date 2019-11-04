PHILADELPHIA- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will undergo surgery this week on a core muscle injury that he has been dealing with since the beginning of the regular season, the team announced on Monday.
Jackson returned to action on Sunday after missing several weeks with the ailment, however, he only played a few snaps before being removed from the game.
According to a statement released by the team, Jackson felt "discomfort" and was kept from playing for "precautionary reasons."
According to reports, the surgery will keep Jackson out for up to six weeks.
The Eagles have a bye this week.