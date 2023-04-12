BRIDGEPORT, Ct. - Lehigh Valley dropped their road contest in Bridgeport, 6-4 but rookie Elliot Desnoyers continued his strong season making history.
The rookie forwards 23rd goal of the season in the third period surpassed Danick Martel from the 2014-15 season to set a new all-time rookie mark. Desnoyers third period goal part of the Phantoms comeback that came up short.
First period, the Phantoms would strike quickly for the early lead. Ronnie Attard with the opening goal of the night 44 seconds into the game. The Islanders would score twice before the end of the period to take a, 2-1 lead into the second.
Adam Brooks would equalize for the Phantoms in the second period, the lone goal of the period.
In the third, the Islanders would score four times to put this one away in the final frame. Cooper Marody would join Desnoyers as a Phantoms goal scorer in the comeback attempt.
Lehigh Valley returns to the PPL Center on Friday for their home finale of the regular season.