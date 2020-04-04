BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Despite going 11-21 in the 2019-20 season the Lehigh men's basketball team felt optimistic at the end of the campaign. The Mountain Hawks endured a lot during the season and took away a lot of positives.
The team dealt with injuries that didn't allow them to be at full strength often. When they were at full strength, they liked the results they got. Additionally, head coach Brett Reed saw progress and improvement from his team's performance from the beginning to the end of the season.
Moving forward, Lehigh is confident with their recruiting class coming into the program that they will be right back to the top of the Patriot League soon.