The PIAA released the sites and start times for the semifinals of the state baseball and softball tournaments. The games are set to take place on Monday, leading up to the finals later next week.
Below are the details for the games involving teams from the 69 News coverage area:
4A Baseball
Hamburg vs. Selinsgrove at Central Columbia High School at 4 p.m.
3A Baseball
Notre Dame G.P. vs. Lake Lehman at Pottsville Area High School at 4:30 p.m.
2A Softball
Brandywine Heights vs. Susquenita at Lebanon Valley College at 4 p.m.