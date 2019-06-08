State Tournament Schedule for Next Week

PIAA - Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association

The PIAA released the sites and start times for the semifinals of the state baseball and softball tournaments. The games are set to take place on Monday, leading up to the finals later next week.

Below are the details for the games involving teams from the 69 News coverage area:

4A Baseball

Hamburg vs. Selinsgrove at Central Columbia High School at 4 p.m.

3A Baseball

Notre Dame G.P. vs. Lake Lehman at Pottsville Area High School at 4:30 p.m.

2A Softball

Brandywine Heights vs. Susquenita at Lebanon Valley College at 4 p.m.