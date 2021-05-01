ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Binghamton Devils defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Saturday night at the PPL Center.
The Devils jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first period, but the Phantoms tied the game at one when Isaac Ratcliffe scored in the second period. The two teams traded goals later in the second to take a 2-2 tie into the third period.
The Devils netted two scores in the third period to secure the road win. Binghamton broke the tie with 6:17 left in the game and then scored an empty-netter in the closing moments of the contest.
The Phantoms return to action on Sunday against the Hershey Bears.
Video courtesy of TV2 Sports