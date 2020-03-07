BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils picked up a 5-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday afternoon at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The lone goal for the Phantoms came from Carsen Twarynski.
The Phantoms dropped to 24-28-8 after Saturday's setback.
The Devils built a 4-1 lead before the Phantoms could find the back of the net. Binghamton netminder Zane McIntyre recorded 34 saves to secure the victory.
The Phantoms return to the PPL Center on Sunday to host Bridgeport at 3:05 p.m.