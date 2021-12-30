READING, Pa. - The reigning 6A PIAA champs hosting Devon Prep in the finale of their holiday tournament. It was Devon Prep spoiling the night at the Geigle with a 75-71 win.
The Red Knights would have to claw their way back in this one, as Prep got out to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter. They would mount their comeback before the half, only trailing by six at the break.
Ruben Rodriguez was one of two Red Knights players helping to keep hope alive, he finished with 14 points.
This game was tied at 67 apiece with just over a minute remaining before Prep outscored the Red Knights 8-4 the rest of the way. Lucas Orchard led all scorers with 25 points.