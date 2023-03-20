ALLENTOWN – Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in conjunction with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced plans for a return of the Smith & Friends Celebrity Softball game at Coca-Cola Park for the second consecutive year on Saturday, June 10.
Team rosters are being finalized, but the day will include fan activities followed by a pre-game Home Run Derby and a seven inning softball game. The 2022 Celebrity Softball Game participants included: Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Micah Parsons, Darius Slay, Nakobe Dean, Mack Wilson, Brandon Graham, Elijah Moore, Terrel Edmunds, Dallas Goedert, Vinny Curry, Najee Harris, Justin Hardee, Pat Surtain II, Jaylen Waddle and many more.
Tickets for the event range from $15 to $67 and are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting devontasmithsoftball.com. Demand for tickets is expected to be high so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.