ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're closing in on the DeVonta Smith Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park on June fourth.
The game coming game coming to the Lehigh Valley as part of a way to go back to the roots of the days when Training Camp was held at Lehigh University. For Smith it's also all about giving back to the fans in this area.
The event pins Team DeVonta versus Team Micah. Some of the late addictions to the star studded rosters - Micah Parsons, LeSean McCoy, Jadakiss and more.
Tickets are still available for the June fourth event.