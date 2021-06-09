ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius is beginning to work his way back from injury.
Gregorius will begin his rehab assignment on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Gregorius last played on May 12th in the Phillies series against the Washington Nationals.
Prior to landing on the Injured Reserve List on May 18th with an elbow injury, Gregorius was batting .229 with 22 RBIs and four home runs.
In his first game back, Gregorius will bat leadoff for the IronPigs and play shortstop.