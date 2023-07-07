Exeter and Dieruff faced off at the Lehigh Valley Summer Basketball league Thursday.
In the 1st half, Exeter got the loose ball over to Brady Murray. He drove and got the little runner to go. He finished with a team high 24 points.
Dieruff answered. Austin Pearsall inbounded to Buster Fallah. He took it the distance, stopped on the wing and buried the three, part of his team high 24 points. The Huskies were up 37-25 at the break.
In the 2nd half, Dieruff passed to Pearsall in the corner. He knocked down the triple. He finished with 17 points.
Dieruff rolls, 73-61.