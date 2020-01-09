ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Despite a tough start, the Dieruff boys' basketball team is enjoying a recent win streak. The Huskies won their last four games and are now just one game under .500 this season.
Dieruff has a chance to get back to .500 when it faces fellow EPC foe Parkland on Friday night at home. The Huskies are currently eighth in the District 11-6A rankings, but still have several tough EPC Steel division games on the horizon.
The Huskies are hungry and motivated, but know they need to play strong for all four quarters to achieve their goals this winter.