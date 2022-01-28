ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before the lights shine bright on Bronny James, a trio of Allentown schools will hit the court at the PPL Center. Dieruff, among the trio will take on their crosstown rivals, Allen.
The Huskies and Canaries will tip things off on Saturday afternoon as part of the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase.
Dieruff dropped the first meeting this season, and have been on the wrong end of some close games.
Nearing the end of a trying year for the Huskies, head coach Marlon Randall is happy for his squad to get the chance to showcase their talents in center city.