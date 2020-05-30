ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dieruff is set to hire Marlon Randall as the school's next head boys' basketball coach, pending approval from the district's school board. Randell has years of high school basketball coaching experience, most recently as an assistant with Reading High School.
Prior to his sting with the Red Knights, Randall was the head coach at Pottstown. Before he got into coaching, he played at Albright College. Randall was on the staff at Reading High when they won the PIAA 6A title.
The Huskies were 9-13 a year ago and haven't made the District 11 tournament since 2008.