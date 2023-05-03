ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dieruff playing host to Wyomissing on Wednesday night, the Huskies making a playoff push down the stretch. Three straight wins for the sweep put the Huskies over the .500 mark.
The Huskies not making it much of contest, in the first set it would be a double-digit win, 25-12. Brando Gomez with a big block to help secure the first win of the night.
Second set, much of the same from the Huskies, Sebastian Canaso with an ace to put the set away, 25-12 winners once again. Final set of the night, the Huskies shutting down the Spartans once more.
Dieruff sits at, 9-8 on the season closing in on a District playoff spot.