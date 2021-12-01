BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian hosting Cabrini in a thriller that came down to the last second. The Greyhounds getting a game winner from Alex Dietz in a 80-78 win.
The final minute of play, Moravian and Cabrini going back and forth. The Greyhounds took a late three point lead that was quickly erased by a Cabrini three in the closing seconds.
Dietz on the final possession of the game gets the last shot and puts the Greyhounds ahead at the end. He was one of four Greyhounds to finish with double digits.