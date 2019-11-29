KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The connection between Kutztown University quarterback Collin DiGalbo and tight end Jack Pilkerton is strong both on and off the field. The two offensive playmakers have built chemistry over the years that has fueled the Golden Bears' run into the NCAA second round.
DiGalbo and Pilkerton have connected on several key plays this year, including two touchdowns in last week's win over Tiffin in the NCAA playoff opener. The two are even neighbors, which has helped build the bond.
KU hosts Notre Dame (Oh.) on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA playoffs at Andre Reed Stadium. Kick-off is set for 12:05 p.m.