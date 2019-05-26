Sports

Diggs, others earn gold at state track and field championships

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:22 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:22 PM EDT

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The 2019 PIAA Track and Field Championships concluded on Saturday at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium. As the two-day event came to a close, a trio of student-athletes from the Lehigh Valley captured gold medals.

Saucon Valley's Talitha Diggs finished first in the 3A 400 and 200m. In the 400, she broke a 36-year old record with a 52.82. Another state record was set at the 3A level by Lydia Bottelier. The Palisades Pirate won gold in the high jump and set a new PIAA best with 5 feet, 11.5 inches. It was her third state championship.

In the 3A boy's javelin, Thomas Kitchell earned the gold medal as well.

Phillies get 4 HRs, strong outing by Arrieta to beat Brewers

Grullon gets Pigs past Bisons

Rosso leads Reading past Harrisburg

Diggs, others earn gold at state track and field championships

Northwestern edges Wilson, advances to final

Whitehall advances to 5A district baseball final

