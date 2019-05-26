Diggs, others earn gold at state track and field championships

PIAA - Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The 2019 PIAA Track and Field Championships concluded on Saturday at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium. As the two-day event came to a close, a trio of student-athletes from the Lehigh Valley captured gold medals.

Saucon Valley's Talitha Diggs finished first in the 3A 400 and 200m. In the 400, she broke a 36-year old record with a 52.82. Another state record was set at the 3A level by Lydia Bottelier. The Palisades Pirate won gold in the high jump and set a new PIAA best with 5 feet, 11.5 inches. It was her third state championship.

In the 3A boy's javelin, Thomas Kitchell earned the gold medal as well.

