NJC019-035-041-PAC017-077-095-280100-
/O.NEW.KPHI.SV.W.0265.200828T0013Z-200828T0100Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ
813 PM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey...
Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey...
West central Somerset County in northern New Jersey...
East central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
North central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania...
Southeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...
* Until 900 PM EDT.
* At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Old Orchard,
or near Easton, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is
possible.
* Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Byram, Wilson, Hellertown,
Nazareth, Flemington, Tinicum, High Bridge, Clinton, Harmony, New
Hope, Alpha, Glen Gardner, Ferndale, Hampton, Frenchtown and
Lebanon.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 63 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 22.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall
take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause
greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be
followed.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 4061 7468 4034 7491 4034 7494 4032 7492
4031 7493 4061 7549 4079 7521
TIME...MOT...LOC 0013Z 293DEG 40KT 4065 7529
HAIL...0.75IN
WIND...60MPH
$$