PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles LT Andre Dillard reportedly suffered a torn bicep during practice and is out for the rest of the season. Dillard was set to be the starting left tackle for Philly this year.

Jason Peters, who Dillard was set to replace in the starting LT position, was re-signed by the Eagles this off-season. The plan was for him to move to right guard, in place of Brandon Brooks.

Dillard was a first round draft choice in 2019.