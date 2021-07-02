READING, Pa. - Three second half goals propel Reading to a 4-1 win on Friday night over the visiting, Philadelphia Lone Star.
A big night for United's Andrea DiSomma, who finished the game with a hat trick in the win. DiSomma tied things up late in the first half and then scored the first two goals in the second half for United.
Pedro Bottene scored the fourth goal to just before the 80th minute to leave no doubt in the victory.
United will play host again on Tuesday night, this time to Ocean City.