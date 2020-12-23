District 11 and 1 well represented on All-State teams

Wednesday the 6A, 5A, and 4A All-State football teams were announced, and plenty of players from District's 1 and 11 earned the honors to be named to those teams. View the list of local players selected below.

6A

Matt Bugbee, Nazareth – 6-4, 155 sr.

Jalen White, Souderton – 6-1, 175 sr.

Khalani Eaton, North Penn – 5-11, 210 jr.

Drew Shelton, Downingtown West – 6-5, 255 jr.

Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown – 6-0, 185 sr.

Braelin Moore, Freedom – 6-3, 285 jr.

Tamir Jackson, Easton Area – 5-9, 215 sr.

Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville – 6-1, 190 sr.

Shane Hartzell, Pennridge – 6-0, 220 sr.

5A

Quinn Wentling, Whitehall – 5-11, 195 jr.

Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South – 6-0, 190 sr.

4A

Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-0, 215 sr.

Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton – 6-1, 180 sr.

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-3, 205 jr.

Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-4, 320 jr.