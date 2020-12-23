Wednesday the 6A, 5A, and 4A All-State football teams were announced, and plenty of players from District's 1 and 11 earned the honors to be named to those teams. View the list of local players selected below.
6A
Matt Bugbee, Nazareth – 6-4, 155 sr.
Jalen White, Souderton – 6-1, 175 sr.
Khalani Eaton, North Penn – 5-11, 210 jr.
Drew Shelton, Downingtown West – 6-5, 255 jr.
Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown – 6-0, 185 sr.
Braelin Moore, Freedom – 6-3, 285 jr.
Tamir Jackson, Easton Area – 5-9, 215 sr.
Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville – 6-1, 190 sr.
Shane Hartzell, Pennridge – 6-0, 220 sr.
5A
Quinn Wentling, Whitehall – 5-11, 195 jr.
Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South – 6-0, 190 sr.
4A
Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-0, 215 sr.
Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton – 6-1, 180 sr.
Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-3, 205 jr.
Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-4, 320 jr.