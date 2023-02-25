BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Plenty of exciting action going on today in the District 11 Individual wrestling tournaments being held at Freedom (Class 2A) and Liberty (Class 3A).
As expected, Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth lead the way in Class 3A with 11 and five finalists, respectively. Easton and Northampton have three finalists apiece. In Class 2A, Notre Dame-GP has 10 finalists followed by Saucon Valley with seven.
All of the action moves to Liberty High School's Memorial Gymnasium for the 2A and 3A championship finals on two mats.